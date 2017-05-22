More child porn charges tonight for a Sarasota man arrested twice last week.

31 -year-old Aaron Talley was first arrested Monday for walking into a classroom at Riverview High without permission, to voice his concerns about the government and education.

Then according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, a search of his home on Thursday, revealed pornographic images of children on his computer.

As the investigation continued, detectives recovered an additional 14 videos and 18 images of child pornography on his computer.

Detectives charged him with a 32 additional counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

He remains in custody tonight on $350,000 bond