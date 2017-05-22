Manatee County- One of the most high profile court cases in Manatee County is coming to an end as the jury is deliberating on whether Andres Avalos should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The judge asked the jurors to pack on overnight back just in case.

Family members representing their loved ones filled the courtroom. Many of them dresses in black.

Directly impacted family members read and said their final words in front of Avalos, the jury and the judge.

Deliberations are expected to conclude tonight or first thing tomorrow morning.