VENICE – Venice quarterback Bryce Carpenter commits to Coastal Carolina University.

The dual threat quarterback received offers from several schools including the Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Jacksonville State and Ohio University. But it was the Chanticleers who won him over.

Carpenter says a lot had to do with Coastal Carolina using the QB option. That means Carpenter will get to run the ball a lot in addition to throwing.

He says overall, the University just felt like home.

“I went up for a visit and I felt at home. I really loved the coaches and staff. I wanted to be a part of something special and be a part of the family.”

Carpenter says it was always the goal to make his college choice before his senior season. Now he can focus on winning under those Friday night lights in Venice.