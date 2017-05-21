SARASOTA – Away from the sand and the beach umbrellas are boaters skimming the ocean waves, double-checking their safety list as National Safe Boating Week begins.

It’s a week-long reminder for boaters to stay safe and responsible on the water, an activity becoming more common as the summer months roll in.

The North American Safe Boating Campaign advises boaters always wear life jackets, stay aware of their surroundings and never boat under the influence. They report drowning is the most reported cause of death of recreational boating fatalities in 2015. Of those who drowned, 85% were not wearing life jackets.

Suncoast residents should remember this not only during safe boating week but year-round as boating is a way of life for many on the Suncoast.