MANATEE COUNTY – A man suffers critical injuries after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The reports says it happened near mile marker 216 on I-75 Sunday, May 21st, just before 2 A.M.

Thirty-three-year-old Robert Waldon was driving southbound on I-75, approaching University Parkway, when he lost control of his pick-up truck. Waldon crossed the center and outside lanes of I-75, continuing off the roadway while rotating counter clockwise.

The pick-up truck then collided with a tree in the Woodline west of I-75.

FHP reports alcohol was related to the accident. Charges are pending.