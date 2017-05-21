NEW YORK – Ringling Brothers Circus takes its final bow.

After more than 100 years in operation, CEO Kenneth Feld decided to close down the circus, citing a dramatic dip in ticket sales. He credited nixing elephant acts, a shift that animal rights groups demanded , and high operating costs to the decline in business.

The final “Greatest Show on Earth” will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York Sunday, May 21st.

You can watch a live stream of the show beginning at 7 P.M. on ringling.com, Facebook Live or YouTube.