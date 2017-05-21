SARASOTA – It’s the latest toy craze sweeping the nation… fidget spinners. You may find your child or a friend’s child with one of these fidget spinners, but they don’t serve as only toys. So why are they so popular?

Walking into Learning Express Toys, it’s difficult not hearing the question… where are the fidget spinners? The hot new toy hits the Suncoast following a nationwide explosion in demand in recent months.

Fidget spinners look simple… a small device you can spin in your hand. So why are they in such high demand?

Christopher Stolz is one of the owners of Learning Express Toys of University Parkway, witnessing firsthand the sudden need for these gadgets.

The most common customer are kids with anxiety, ADHD, or Autism. Fidget toys relieve stress.

“Because fidgeting is a form of release, so instead of clicking the pen and everything, it’s just another form to fidget with.”

They allow an outlet for stress and anxiety, also growing in popularity.

“Not only are fidget spinners therapeutic for children with autism or ADHD, the spinning toys are also a collector’s item.”

“The kids trade them, they do different tricks with them, and they balance them on their nose and forehead, different things like that.”

Some schools have banned them because they’ve gotten so out of hand, depriving kids who really need them.

“But if it helps kids with ADHD, I would think that the teachers would allow those specific students to bring them in.”

Fidgets spinners are not only for kids. Stolz says adults ask for them too.

With such a high demand, Stolz thinks fidget spinners will not stop flying off the shelves anytime soon.