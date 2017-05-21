SARASOTA – The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) has made its Florida debut on the Suncoast.

There are about 22 states that currently have or are constructing this type of interchange, which just opened at the University Parkway exit of I-75.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Communications Specialist Robin Stublen says it’s mainly due to traffic.

“We have about 73,000 vehicles that utilize, on a daily basis, University Parkway,” Stublen said. “We have 134,000 of those that go over this interchange through the interstate. As a result, the old standards which we applied for interchange development were causing traffic to queue up, sometimes up on the interstate, which is just not a good situation.”

Stublen said almost all construction was completed overnight to avoid interfering with drivers’ daily routes.

The $74.5 million interchange features five eastbound lanes and five westbound lanes that each take their turn to cross over to the opposite side of the intersection, diagonally.

Stublen says similar layouts will continue to pop up around Florida.

“We have two already scheduled, one up in the Tampa area in District 7, and one currently underway in District 3 over in Jacksonville,” Stublen said.

This interchange is the first of its kind in the state of Florida and the largest in the nation. So although FDOT always encourages drivers not to be distracted at the wheel, they are especially doing so with the opening of the DDI.

“Slow down, drive the speed limit, don’t be in a hurry, alright?” Stublen said. “Don’t text and drive, don’t mess with your radio, pay attention to all the signs and striping. You’ll do just fine.”