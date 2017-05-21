SIESTA KEY – Going to the beach is not always about taking in the sun or catching a few waves. This weekend, it’s all about the Dig the Beach Volleyball Classic at Siesta Key Beach.

Rows of volleyball nets lined Siesta Key Beach as players competed for bragging rights.

Sunday’s groups consisted of co-ed groups and juniors ranging from ages twelve to eighteen. Winners for the juniors receive medals while the co-ed teams get a first place cash prize and volleyball related accessories.

Spokesperson Chynna Ratner says this is one of the many stops in Florida and they are always looking forward to coming to Siesta Key.

“We come back every season because everyone here loves Siesta Key. It’s our most popular. It’s our most fun. We have the best turnout for the event because we’re at the best beach in Florida.”

The next stop for the tourney is in Fort Myers on June 3rd.