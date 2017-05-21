SARASOTA – The new I-75 & University Parkway Diverging Diamond interchange is now open.

Florida Highway Patrol released this state Sunday morning: “Due to rain overnight, the new I-75 & University Parkway Diverging Diamond interchange will tentatively be open at 12:00 P.M. today. University Parkway is currently closed under I-75 to complete the last minute work. All traffic in both directions on University Parkway is currently being diverted to I-75 at the interchange. Drivers exiting from northbound I-75 cannot travel west on University Parkway. Drivers exiting from southbound I-75 cannot travel east on University Parkway.”

The Diverging Diamond is expected to improve traffic and safety, having drivers enter the interstate without waiting for a left turn signal.