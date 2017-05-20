MANATEE COUNTY – It’s a week to honor our Armed Forces, and a business in Bradenton is going the extra mile to show their appreciation.

Mission BBQ in Bradenton hosted a luncheon to honor those who have served.

Veterans showed up to fill their plates with free sandwiches. A special live rendition of the national anthem was performed by an active duty member.

General Manager for Mission BBQ Bradenton Matt Pasquale says the restaurant raises money for local charities to support firefighters, police, and the military.

“We utilize our community ambassador to deliver food out to first responders when we need to and when we want to. It’s really just going out there recognize those guys to give them what they deserve.”

Mission BBQ will do this again next year, and Armed Forces Say is also known as Veterans Day in May.