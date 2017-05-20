VENICE – A Venice man is in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at around 7:30 A.M. Saturday, May 19th.
Seventy-year-old Gregory Vahle was driving northbound on State Road 681, approaching En Theos Lane when, according to an eyewitness, Vahle lost control of his car.
The vehicle crashed into a traffic signal support pole and then a traffic control box before coming to a stop.
Vahle was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. The investigation into the crash in ongoing.