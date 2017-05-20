SARASOTA COUNTY – The Suncoast is celebrating a milestone for the community of Venice.

It was the “90th Anniversary Walking Historic Tour” as some residents got a glimpse of downtown Venice by walking approximately a mile.

The tour points out the historic buildings, the architecture and explains the history of Venice.

The tour is looking to add a bicycle ride and trolley ride according to Ronnie Fernandez of Venice Florida Tours.

“It’s funny that a lot of people have actually lived here for some of them have lived here most of their lives and we’re teaching them showing them new things they didn’t even know. That’s what makes it more fun and interesting.”

Tickets sales for the tour are donated to the Venice Heritage which is dedicated to the preservation of the city.