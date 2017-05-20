SARASOTA COUNTY – All roads lead to Sarasota for the BMX championships.

Hundreds showed up to watch these talented kids race a challenging course at the BMX Academy.

Racers from all across Florida including local Sarasota riders competed for the state champion title. The group’s racing is broken into age groups and skill sets. The vendors are either local or sponsors for the Sunshine State BMX Association.

Spokesperson for the BMX Association Sean Geary says Florida is home to 18 BMX tracks and they are all lead by volunteers.