SARASOTA – Even with the final performance of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus in New York this weekend, the legacy of the circus continues in Sarasota.

The Circus Arts Conservatory is keeping the spirit of the circus alive.

Founding CEO Pedro Reis shares his thoughts on the Ringling Brothers’s final performance.

“It’s sad obviously,” Reis says, “but on the economic side, it is a business and it was not generating the income they needed. They made a business decision.”

Reis worked with Ringling Brothers in 1984. He says the memory of traveling and having the chance to work in 48 states will always stay with him.

The final Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus performance is Sunday, May 21st, at 7 P.M. and will be streamed live on Facebook.