SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests a Sarasota man after selling Carfentanil to a recovering addict, causing him to overdose in January.

According to the report, deputies arrested 38 year old Michael Bennett.

The investigation began January when deputies responded to a halfway house in the 4600 Block of School Avenue for a heroin overdose. Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital where he recovered.

Text messages on the patient’s phone confirmed Bennett warned him to inject only a small amount of the heroin because it was actually Carfentanil,¬†10,000 more potent than morphine.

Detectives determined Bennett knew of the strength of the drug, arresting him Thursday, May 18th, and charging him with a Single Count of Culpable Negligence.

He was released on $500 bond.