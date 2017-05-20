SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests a Sarasota man after selling Carfentanil to a recovering addict, causing him to overdose in January.

According to the report, deputies arrested 38 year old Michael Bennett.

The investigation began January when deputies responded to a halfway house in the 4600 Block of School Avenue for a heroin overdose. Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital where he recovered.

Text messages on the patient’s phone confirmed Bennett warned him to inject only a small amount of the heroin because it was actually Carfentanil, 10,000 more potent than morphine.

Detectives determined Bennett knew of the strength of the drug, arresting him Thursday, May 18th, and charging him with a Single Count of Culpable Negligence.

He was released on $500 bond.