BRADENTON – Daniel Faalele raking in 23 college football offers… without ever playing a game. How is that possible?

The 400-pound Aussie left his mom and brother in Australia, moving to the States to make a living out of football.

“I definitely want to retire my mom and one day just be set for life,” says Faalele.

He played his first snap of football Thursday, May 18th, in IMG’s spring scrimmage. The left guard picked up the game pretty easily.

But one thing he can’t grasp is America’s football obsession.

“I didn’t actually realize how many people are actually involved in football and how crazy the fans are.”

His mom, Ruth Faalele, spent the past week on the Suncoast for Daniel’s first scrimmage. Daniel says living across the world from his mom is the toughest part of the game plan.

IMG head football coach Kevin Wright says the distance motivates Daniel to work even harder.

“Heck of a sacrifice from a family standpoint, he gets that, we all get that, and we all bought in a little bit more because of that.”

He’s on every college coaches’ radar this football season. All the attention? It doesn’t phase him. Daniel says he has one football season to make his dreams come true, and he’s here to execute.

“I don’t feel the hype honestly. I gotta prove them wrong and just prove that I’m not all hype.”