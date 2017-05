BRADENTON – Andres Avalos is found guilty for 2nd Degree Murder of his wife Amber Avalos and two counts of 1st Degree Murder for the death of Denis Potter and Pastor James “Tripp” Battle.

The verdict was delivered to the judge around 2 P.M. Saturday, May 20th.

The jury deliberated for more than 12 hours before a decision was made.

Jurors will be back Monday at 9 A.M. for the penalty phase.