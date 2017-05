MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Parrish convenience store.

MCSO reports four Hispanic males entered Los Primos convenience store in the 12000 Block of U.S. 301 North in Parrish at around 1:30 P.M. Friday, May 19th.

Armed with handguns, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store.

Anyone with any information, please call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.