NewsSarasota Up For Adoption: Crystal, Ruby & Scruffy By SNN Newsroom - May 20, 2017 5 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Manatee Bradenton man found guilty in triple-murder trial News Pedro Reis shares thoughts of Ringling Brothers’ final performance News Man arrested after selling Carfentanil to recovering addict Charlotte Armed Robbery At CSS Air Conditioning News Remembering Matthew Batchie SARASOTA – Meet Crystal, Ruby and Scruffy on this week’s Up For Adoption. - Advertisement -POPULAR Brush fire in Siesta Key News May 13, 2017 National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day News May 13, 2017 Man shot during attempted robbery Manatee May 13, 2017 Brush fire burns thousands of acres in North Port News May 13, 2017 Hurricane expo prepares community for Hurricane Season News May 13, 2017 Stay Connected15,322FansLike6,121FollowersFollow1,191SubscribersSubscribe