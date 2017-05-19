A homicide investigation is underway in Sarasota after a woman finds a dead body in her back yard.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a woman found the man dead in her yard at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Leonard Reid Avenue and 32nd Street.

The man was identified as 33 year old Alfa Victor Young of Sarasota detectives believe he is the victim of a homicide.

The cause of young’s death is not being released and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office.