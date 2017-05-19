A Riverview High School student who was struck by a car last weekend has died

A “truck drive” tonight Twin Lakes Park and a vigil “celebrating the amazing life of Matthew Batchie” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Siesta Key Beach, according to an event page posted on Facebook.

According to SPD, a vehicle was traveling east on Siesta Drive when it stopped at about 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Siesta Drive to let two youths out.

16 year old Matthew Batchie, and 15 year old Erica Ross, attempted to cross Siesta East of the bridge to Bay Island. The Herald Tribune says, they were both struck by a car and suffered injuries.

One was taken to SMH the other was taken by BayFlite Emergency Helicopter to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

An investigation is underway regarding the cause of the crash.