The local GOP says President Trump is being unfairly persecuted, that was the sentiment during yesterday’s meeting of the Sarasota Republican Club.

Lawmakers were there for a panel discussion about the 2017 legislative session

But according to the Herald Tribune lawmakers were first asked to give their thoughts on the appointment of a special counsel to investigate potential ties between President Trump’s Presidential Campaign and Russia.

According to the paper Sen. Greg Steube said “The President controls the Justice Department and the FBI and he can hire and fire whoever he wants,”

He also said he felt trump was doing “a great job.”

Rep. Alex Miller, said the media is out to get Trump and throughout his entire term, they’ll just pick away at him.”

And Rep. Joe Gruters,said that the criticism of Trump was predictable, Gruters the co-chairman of Trump’s Florida campaign also predicted the President will be exonerated.