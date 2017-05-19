VENICE- A community coming together in a time of need.

“Our hostess Cassidy who has worked for us for about two years was recently diagnosed with leukemia,” Left Coast Seafood Co. Manager, Mariel Arbuckle, said.

Cassidy Hamm was diagnosed with Acute B Lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 19.

Now, her coworkers are banding together to help her.

“So after the initial shock wore off we were like, what can we do to help her, what can we do to help her family, and we decided today we will donate 50% of our gross sales directly to Cassidy,” Arbuckle said.

The event began in the morning with a line of people outside the door waiting to support Cassidy.

Employees of Left Coast Seafood Company say they have been overwhelmed with love and support.

“This has been totally incredible. It’s so amazing, how everybody has come together and supported her,” Left Coast Seafood Co. Manager,Tammy Beaver, said.

“The community will come together so strong and so happy to help somebody like this.”

Members of the Venice community donated paintings and photographs that the restaurant will raffle off, with those proceeds going to Cassidy’s family, as well.

But the donations don’t stop there.

“We’ve had you know checks shoved into our mailbox for Cassidy, we’ve had just people coming and dropping off money. We have some golf packages, a wine basket, and just people stepping up and doing this for a girl that they don’t even know is just amazing,” Arbuckle said.

Cassidy is currently undergoing treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, but her Left Coast family is hopeful for a quick recovery.

You can donate to Cassidy’s GoFundMe Page at https://www.gofundme.com/cassidyhamm.