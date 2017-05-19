SARASOTA-Kerry Zarem used Craigslist to catch the crooks responsible for stealing $53,000 worth of landscaping equipment from his business, Apex Tree and Landscaping.

A flatbed trailer with 2 stump grinders were taken.

He posted ads on Craigslist throughout the state of Florida hoping someone would help

“I got a call from a guy in Miami that said he was approached two days prior with equipment to purchase,” says Zarem.

Zarem filed a report with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department looking for a quick response.

“They said it could be days and when I talked to another sheriff they said it could be weeks,” says Zarem.

He didn’t have that time

“At that point I decided to take matters into my own hands.”

He drove to Alligator Alley to turn the tables on the crooks.

“I literally left here at 7:15 in the morning and head straight down there and I was able to orchestrate the whole thing over the phone while I was in route because it was a 2 hour drive,” says Zarem.

“We arranged a buy through this anonymous buyer with the thief’s and with the cooperation of the police department, we were actually able to apprehend the suspects,” says Zarem.

Alfred Leverett and Adrian Martinez of south Florida are charged with grand theft and being held without bond.

Kerry was unable to retrieve one of the stump grinders, and there is still a $5000 for information leading to its recovery.