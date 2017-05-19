The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after noon today, at C-SS Air Conditioning IN Englewood.

A white man, described as being 6’4″ and weighing 160 pounds. entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee. An undisclosed amount was taken from the business before that suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call 941-639-2101