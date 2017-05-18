VENICE – Its purpose is in the name.

“Tt stands for ‘The Way to Inspire and Give..’” Founder of TWIG Dianne Weed says.

TWIG opened its doors a little over a year ago, providing free clothes to foster children. 11 kids walked in on their opening day and they haven’t looked back.

“We have 350 kids that are registered with us but there are over 2,000 foster children in our area,” Weed says.

It’s a trying time in the lives of foster children. Some waiting to be adopted and others just knowing their new parents for less than 24 hours. TWIG is instilling a little bit of positivity into something as simple as clothing that goes a long way.

“We want them to grow up to succeed. We want them to go to school with shoes on that fit them. In an outfit that they can feel good about themselves because, quite frankly, we all reflect how we feel that we look,” Weed says.

What weed and the folks at twig want to do next is take their operation on the road and visit foster homes with clothes in hand ready to give to the kids. She describes the experience as Christmas every month and, like Christmas, she’s spreading the love.

“I get the reward of getting the hugs that is really meant for the community that has provided all these things,” Weed says.

For more information on how you can donate visit www.TheTwigWarehouse.com.