VENICE – Its purpose is in the name.

“Tt stands for ‘The Way to Inspire and Give..’” Founder of TWIG Dianne Weed says.

TWIG opened its doors a little over a year ago, providing free clothes to foster children. 11 kids walked in on their opening day and they haven’t looked back.

“We have 350 kids that are registered with us but there are over 2,000 foster children in our area,” Weed says.

It’s a trying time in the lives of foster children. Some waiting to be adopted and others just knowing their new parents for less than 24 hours. TWIG is instilling a little bit of positivity into something as simple as clothing that goes a long way.

“We want them to grow up to succeed. We want them to go to school with shoes on that fit them. In an outfit that they can feel good about themselves because, quite frankly, we all reflect how we feel that we look,” Weed says.

What weed and the folks at twig want to do next is take their operation on the road and visit foster homes with clothes in hand ready to give to the kids. She describes the experience as Christmas every month and, like Christmas, she’s spreading the love.

“I get the reward of getting the hugs that is really meant for the community that has provided all these things,” Weed says.

For more information on how you can donate visit www.TheTwigWarehouse.com.

SHARE
Previous articleMassive tire fire in Bradetnon
Next articleInnovative technology comes to Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.