In this week’s edition of “Political Corner,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson discuss the appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible Russian connections to the 2016 campaign.

Specifically, what the issue could mean moving forward for members of congress on the Suncoast and how much it could affect the congressional agenda.

Anderson also talks about Governor Rick Scott and the proposed state budget, includes some line items to benefit facilities and roads on the Suncoast.