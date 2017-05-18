Firetrucks, ambulances, and Police rushed to Booker High School this afternoon for a car crash.

A Mock DUI crash staged to show students the dangers of drinking and driving. Six students were involved in the two car crash, with one dying, two being taken to the hospital, and one being arrested. Junior Piper Murray says showing students the dangers could send a more powerful message then telling them not to drink and drive.

“Prom’s tomorrow,” Murray said. “So we wanted to make sure that people aren’t going out and drinking and driving during Prom or doing anything dangerous. So, for everyone we put together a mock D-U-I crash.”

Murray says she hopes everyone thinks twice before partying at Prom this weekend. A full school assembly tomorrow will show students what happened after the crash, and videos will be used at other schools throughout the county.