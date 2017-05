MANATEE COUNTY-

Multiple fire crews are battling a massive five alarm blaze in Bradenton at Callahan tires.

Multiple units were dispatched to the 1200 block of 44th avenue east in Bradenton around 12 30 pm.

Crews from Sarasota County assisted Manatee county crews using foam trucks as well as water to fight the fire.

Manatee County Public Safety is asking anyone that lives or works in that area to evacuate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as well.

We will have more on this developing story.