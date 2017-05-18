A Sarasota man is facing serious charges after chaining up another man in a shed and beating him.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers arrested 29 year old Lamar Morris, charging him with false imprisonment and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

On May 12th, Morris reportedly chained a 19 year old acquaintance of his in a shed, and demanded to know where his ‘stuff’ was the victim said he didn’t’ know and Morris tied his hands behind his back with a chain, then wrapped the chain around the victim’s neck and started hitting him with it.

The victim was able to free himself and get away two other people may have also been involved in the incident.

Additional charges are pending