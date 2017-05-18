SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner is taking a closer look at the fidget toy craze that’s hitting the nation and is growing on the Suncoast.

The gadgets, which have sold millions of units and rank among the top selling toys and games on Amazon, come in several shapes and feature different components to keep the person busy.

Children’s World co-owner Tim Holliday says they’ve been selling them very steady for weeks at the store on Bee Ridge Road.

He talks about the products and some of their features. Catch, “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN The Suncoast News Network.