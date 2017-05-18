MANATEE COUNTY- It was the defense turn to bring in their experts, in hopes of convincing the jury, Andres Avalos was insane at the time he committed the murders of his wife, her neighbor and a pastor.

According to his uncles’ testimony, Lt. Perez, a deputy for the Manatee County Sheriff Office, Avalos thought his wife was having an affair with the pastor and was worried his former gang was coming to hill him.

Avalos’ attorneys brought in expert Dr. Steven Cohen a neurologist to talk to the jurors about their clients’ abnormal brain scans.

Dr, Cohen says there are multiple spots in his brain that could have affected their clients’ ability to distinguish right from wrong.

During cross examination, the state casting doubt on the expert by pointing out, it would be impossible to diagnose someone just by looking at a PET scan.

Closing arguments and deliberation are tomorrow.