Fire crews responded to a 4 alarm apartment fire Thursday night in Sarasota.

The blaze began about 8 p.m. In the 200 block of Barlow near Fruitville and Beneva roads, and spread to 4 apartment units.

Firefighters had it under control by 8:30 P.M. , and then went through to treat any remaining hot spots.

No residents were injured in the fire; one firefighter is being evaluated for heat exhaustion and possible transport for precautionary reasons.

Batallion chief Mark Calderini says they believe the fire started in the back of the complex.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced families