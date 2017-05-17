An Englewood woman is killed by a distracted driver while walking her dog according to our coverage partner WFLA, it happened Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 24 year old Kyle Dilley of Englewood, was driving southbound on Heasley Road, just north of Maria Street.

55 year old Maria Blanco-Taha was walking her dog in the grass along the southbound side of Heasley Road, against traffic.

Dilley said he reached into the back seat to get a bottle for his passenger. In doing so, he left the road, and struck Blanco-Taha and she was thrown into a mailbox.

Blanco-Taha died of her injuries. Dilley is charged with careless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.