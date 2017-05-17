Two men from South Florida stand accused of stealing more than 50 thousand dollars’ worth of lawn equipment in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 26 year old Adrian Martinez, and 32 year old Alfred Everett with Grand Theft, after they were caught trying to sell the equipment back to the victims.

On Friday, a trailer and two stump grinders were stolen from a lot in the 78-hundred block of Fruitville road.

According to the victim, an ad was posted to Craigslist seeking the exact property stolen during the burglary, suspects agreed to sell the items to the victim at a service station along Alligator Alley in South Florida.

The two men were taken into custody and booked into the Broward County jail.