Some Sarasota school leaders join the call for Governor Scott to veto an education bill. The recently passed wide-ranging education bill would impose plenty of changes for school districts.

Some Sarasota district leaders believe the bill could pose a threat to the district’s five-year capital improvements plan it mandates that charter schools have access to capital funds, along with traditional public schools.

Sarasota County is one of the few counties in the state that already voluntarily shares those funds.

The herald tribune says, if Scott doesn’t veto the bill, it could throw a wrench into the capital improvements plan that the school board has already prepared, creating “a capital budget deficit for all five years.