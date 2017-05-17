SARASOTA COUNTY-Brothers of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity from all over the country are ‘gearing up’ to take on the challenge of a lifetime – an 845 mile bike ride across the state of Florida.

“Gear Up Florida,” is an annual bike ride from Miami to Tallahassee with some meaningful stops along the way.

The goal– to raise awareness and support for people with disabilities.

“Generally each of the stops we have made in the towns have been with us for the past 20 years. So this is the 20 th anniversary of Gear Up Florida, and every year they enjoy our company and ask us to come back,” says cyclist Jimmy Glass.

The riders spend about half of their day cycling, and the other half volunteering at what they call friendship visits, where they have the chance to spend time with the very people they are riding to support.

Fellow cyclist Nick Russin says,”Sometimes they’re more structured events, like yesterday we just had a dance party with our friendship visit down in Fort Myers, some days its bowling or barbecues or painting sessions, so it ‘ s just you know hanging out and interacting.”

In support of their national philanthropy, The Ability Experience, the cyclists have collectively raised about $100,000 this year.

And although they’re riding for the disabled, the cyclists want people to see people with disabilities in a different light

“It’s extremely humbling and you just really get a sense for the abilities of people, as compared to thinking of them as disabilities , and that’s one of the big missions of Pi Kappa Phi is to bring that vision to everybody throughout the state of Florida and across the nation,” says Russin.