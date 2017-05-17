MANATEE COUNTY- It was potentially damaging testimony for the defense of Andres Avalos as Dr. Michael Gamache licensed psychologist spoke in front of the jury about his meeting with the defendant in April.

The defense maintains their client was insane at the time of the murder, claiming Avalos suffers from delusional, neuro-cognitive and anxiety disorder.

But Dr. Gamache presented evidence to the courtroom showing no evidence of those claims.

Even adding to the crumbling defense insanity plea by recalling that Avalos told him, there was nothing wrong with him.

Dr. Gamache also pointing out a key piece of evidence, that Avalos had been doing drugs and drinking alcohol since approximately noon the day before the murders and continued into the following day.

As for the delusional state of Avalos at the time of the three murders, the psychologist says, drugs and alcohol could be culpable.

Telling the juror, hard drugs like methamphetamine can cause delusions during and after taking the drug.