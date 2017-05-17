MANATEE COUNTY- It was potentially damaging testimony for the defense of Andres Avalos as Dr. Michael Gamache licensed psychologist spoke in front of the jury about his meeting with the defendant in April.

The defense maintains their client was insane at the time of the murder, claiming Avalos suffers from delusional, neuro-cognitive and anxiety disorder.

But Dr. Gamache presented evidence to the courtroom showing no evidence of those claims.

Even adding to the crumbling defense insanity plea by recalling that Avalos told him, there was nothing wrong with him.

Dr. Gamache also pointing out a key piece of evidence, that Avalos had been doing drugs and drinking alcohol since approximately noon the day before the murders and continued into the following day.

As for the delusional state of Avalos at the time of the three murders, the psychologist says, drugs and alcohol could be culpable.

Telling the juror, hard drugs like methamphetamine can cause delusions during and after taking the drug.

SHARE
Previous articleSchool Leaders Looking To Veto Bill
Next articleDiverging Diamond Interchange Set To Open Sunday
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.