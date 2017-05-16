Friends, family, and the community gathered Tuesday recognizing the people who work to protect our streets everyday while honoring six individuals who died in the line of duty.

“The officers that we are remembering in 2016 gave the ultimate sacrifice, their life. It’s important that we remember them and remember them for their family’s sake,” said Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller.

Law enforcement leaders from all across Sarasota County held a roll call for Florida’s fallen officers. They added one yellow rose for each life lost to a wreath in honor of the officers.

Venice residents took time Tuesday to say thank you to our local law enforcement.

The Venice Police Department hosted the 2017 Sarasota County Law Enforcement Memorial service at the First Baptist Church of Venice. Police Chief Tom Mattmuller says the community support means a lot. “Sarasota County and the City of Venice is definitely a very special community; we are very much supported by our community. Looking out and seeing the officers, friends, family and the support we receive is overwhelming at times,” said Chief Mattmuller.

Allyson Henning
