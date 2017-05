Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam visited the site of the brush fire in North Port on Sunday.

The Florida Governor hopeful says that fire was about 31-hundred acres in size, Putnam was in North Port to get an aerial view of the damage on a helicopter.

He says the fire was growing 400 acres per hour yesterday.

The Florida Forestry Service with their bulldozers was busy excavating the hot spot areas and Putnam urges residents to take precautions