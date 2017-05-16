SARASOTA – Hurricane season is only two weeks away. Storm danger officially kicks off June 1, 2017 and officials are urging you to be prepared now.

When it comes to hurricane season, Emergency Management Chief, Ed McCrane says there are three steps to success. “Be informed learn about hurricanes and what they can do,” he says. “Then put the disaster kit together, and then have a plan.”

Know what evacuation zone you’re in and what to pack. In my run bag I carry clothes, toiletries, and of course an extra pair of shoes.

“Then you have the food supply, you should have at least one gallon of water per person per day,” says McCrane. “Food that can be prepared without cooking, easy to open, or have a can opener, a lot of people forget the can opener.”

If you take medication make sure you’re well stocked, which shouldn’t be a problem if a hurricane is in the radar. “You should be allowed to get additional prescriptions filled at least 30 days if necessary,” says McCrane.

McCrane says storms happen fast, “A hurricane storm tide can actually reach as far as I–75 in some part of the county,” he says. So don’t wait for a threat to take action. “If you wait until the last minute there may not be anything for you to get to,” McCrane warns.

Remember the phrase ‘The first 72 are on you.’ How would you survive without water and electricity?

“Sarasota County has not been hit with a major storm in many, many years,” says McCrane. “We’ve had some close calls, but every year is different, every storm is different.”

If you need to find out which evacuation zone you’re in, you can visit the Sarasota County Government website.