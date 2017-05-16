SARASOTA- A 31 year old man was arrested on Monday after deputies say he trespassed onto Riverview High’s campus in an attempt to vocalize his concerns about government and education.

According to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office:

School resource deputies called The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office just after 1:30 p.m., on Monday afternoon. Witnesses, Aaron Talley entered the school’s administrative office where he asked to speak with the principal who indicated he would need to make an appointment.

As administrative staff returned to the front office, Talley began walking into the courtyard and into a classroom. Staff advised school security and school resource deputies who quickly responded and took Talley into custody without incident. In an interview with detectives, Talley admitted to planning to visit the school in order to discuss his concerns about public education. Students were removed from the classroom during the incident however, soon returned back to their classes.

Talley, of 4410 Wilkinson Road, Sarasota, is charged with Trespassing on School Grounds and Disruption of a School Function. He was released Monday night on $620 bond.