Legislators tackled the budget, Visit Florida, and Medical Marijuana during Florida’s Legislative session, and even though they’re home those conversations are continuing.

Some members of the Sarasota delegation met with Sarasota Constituents today at the “Tales from Tallahassee Luncheon.”

Back home debates on hot legislative topics continue, like funding for Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida. Rep. Jim Boyd says the House and Senate came to a fair compromise.

“Visit Florida is funded at $25 million,” Boyd said. “Enterprise Florida is funded for the operation and some of the various components of Enterprise Florida that are very productive are still funded.”

But Rep. “Newt” Newton says it’s not enough for the valuable incentive programs.

“I was in support of keeping that and ultimately though I think they funded Enterprise Florida at $16 million dollars,” Newton said. “And Visit Florida at $25 million, which is nowhere near, I don’t think they are going to be able to survive on that.”

Governor Rick Scott has yet to sign a budget, and Rep. Julio Gonzalez says questions remain.

“I can tell you for sure there is going to be some line item vetoes in there and we will have to see what transpires as a result of them,” Gonzalez said. “But in short, we’re not sure where we are going to be say 4 weeks from now.”

Rep. Alex Miller thinks a full budget veto is unlikely to bring back funding for Enterprise and Visit Florida.

“We will just override it with 2/3 of the vote, so we have that,” Miller said. “So he knows that. So, I don’t think there is a lot that he can do really in terms of funding for those programs.”

Legislators here are expecting a special session for medical marijuana legislation.

“I take that as I do the responsibility of passing a balanced budget,” Rep Newton said. “The people sent us up there to do that. But this is also a constitutional amendment that over 71% of my voters voted to support. So, I think we have a job, along with passing that budget of getting this done.”

But Senator Greg Steube says they need a compromise before a session is called.

“The Senate wanted to open up the licensing,” Steube said. “The house didn’t want to do that, they had a different idea of what they wanted to do. So, if they can come to an agreement on some of the framework of what they want to do, then yeah I think we can go up there and do it.”