SARASOTA COUNTY-A brush fire consumed some acreage in Sarasota today.

The Sarasota County Fire Department says they received a call around 2 pm.

Fire fighters rushed to the scene at Mauna Loa Road and Baytown Drive along with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire started at the roadside and spread to some unoccupied pasture land.

The fire burned about two acres and was put out.

With the dry conditions and recent fire activity throughout the state of Florida Battalion Chief Craig Gerardi urges residents remain disciplined when it comes to fire safety.

“Folks should be really careful about pulling over until we get some real rainfall even stopping your car on a grassy strip of roadway can spark a structure fire certainly. Please don’t discard your cigarette out the window.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.