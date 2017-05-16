Mr. Sparky

MANATEE COUNTY-It’s day two in the high profile case of Andres Avalos, the man accused of killing three people including his wife.

Three key people who met and interacted with Avalos took the stand.

A cab driver, who met Avalos on September 2014, says he was asked by the defendant to follow his wife through a secretly placed.

Then Melissa Hamilton and her husband said in front of the jury and judge, they met Avalos on December 4th 2014.

The couple says, Avalos showed up at their back porch after he admits to killing three people and being on the run.

After spending a couple of hours with the defendant, the Hamilton’s leave their home and call authorities while Avalos is still sitting in their back porch.

The trail is set to continue tomorrow May 17th.

