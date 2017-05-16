A Sarasota man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he broke a puppy’s leg after kicking it.

According to the Sarasota Police Department:

On Saturday, around 7:45 a.m., Sarasota Police Officers responded to 1156 32nd Street, Sarasota, in reference to a subject kicking a puppy. When Officers arrived, they observed a large group gathered in front of the location yelling at Toddrick Leverett, age 36.

Witnesses told Officers they saw Leverett arrive at the home and begin kicking the puppy in the front yard earlier in the morning. Witnesses also told Officers they saw Leverett grab the back of the puppy’s neck and drag it through the dirt. Witnesses said the puppy was chained to a tree and was desperately trying to get away.

The puppy, a 6 month old black and white female pit bull, sustained a broken left rear leg from the incident.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services arrived and took custody of the puppy. According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, the puppy is currently at an emergency vet clinic.

Leverett was arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.