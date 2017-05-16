VENICE- A 10 year, 100 million dollar plan was given the green light to start the next phase of construction for Village on the Isle.

The Venice retirement community has been here for 35 years and CEO Joel Anderson says it was time for a change.

“Over the last 16 to 18 months we’ve worked really hard in putting together a campus improvement plan, which includes a full one hundred million dollar campus improvement plan but we have to do it in phases,” says Anderson.

Its a three phase project, and construction has already begun starting with a 13 million dollar renovation of the assisted living facility.

Other plans include” 46 brand new residences here on the campus which will be in two separate buildings 23 units in each building and also build a replacement health center, which will have skilled nursing services available for residents here on the campus,” says Anderson.

Chairman Chris Menzies says their hard work has paid off.

“It’s kind of a relief cause now all of a sudden you see a years’ worth of planning actually come to fruition and I think the plan we did this year will drive this community for the next 15 to 20 years,” says Menzies.

Menzies says you want the best for your family and that is what they are at Village on the Isle.

Anderson says the construction should begin at the end of this year or early next year.