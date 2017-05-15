MANATEE COUNTY-One man’s extended journey through college has made an impact on his life and he wants to give back.

Alum Bill Mariotti was the man of the hour as he will donate 3.5 million dollars to the University of South Florida.

Students, faculty, and guest speakers payed a tribute to him at the Sarasota–Bradenton campus.

The funds will be divided into a variety of scholarships for students, support for buildings and facilities.

Mariotti who enrolled in his twenties took time out and graduated with a bachelor’s degree more than 30 years later explains the journey.

“My father had an accident on a construction site. So I came home to help run the family business. So I kept taking classes just to keep my catalogue active. I kind of put school on the back burner until a few friends mentioned why not go back to school so I did.”

This donation marks the largest individual contribution in the university’s history.