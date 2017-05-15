MANATEE COUNTY- Andres Avalos is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his wife amber, neighbor Denise Potter and reverend James Battle.

If convicted, The state is seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutor Ed Brodsky said during opening statements the murders could have been a crime of passion.

Avalos defense attorney Richard Watts says his client was undergoing high levels of stress and anxiety.

The defense is relying on an insanity defense.

At the beginning of the trial in front of the judge, Avalos’ uncle, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joel Perez recalling the phone call he received from his nephew on Dec 4, 2014.

“He said to me, I left you two bodies please remove them before my kids get home.”

The state showed jurors evidence and even the .45 automatic caliber pistol used in the murders.

The trial is set to last about three weeks.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016.